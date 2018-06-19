Susquehanna National Heritage Area legislation moves to the Senate “where this legislation has been introduced five times”

Taking credit – At the June borough council meeting, the mayor crowed about the US House of Representatives passage of the Susquehanna Heritage Area Act; here’s continued crowing from another “I” guy, Lancaster County’s US Representative in this news release:

“As you may recall, last year I introduced bipartisan legislation that would help us maintain the natural beauty we find in our region of the commonwealth. It’s called the Susquehanna National Heritage Area Act and it would make Lancaster and York Counties a National Heritage Area (NHA) – a federal designation that receives support from the National Park Service. This NHA would attract more visitors, stimulate our local economy, and preserve natural and historical landmarks.

“Last week, the House of Representatives passed this legislation with broad bipartisan support. I’m thrilled for residents of the Susquehanna Valley that this bill is endorsed by dozens of local groups and now another step closer to becoming law.

“This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort, driven by constituents, and I’m glad to have the support of many in our community who want to support and promote our area. Now I’m encouraging the Senate – where this legislation has been introduced five times – to get this bill to President Trump’s desk on behalf of the people and communities we represent.

“You can learn more about the Susquehanna National Heritage Area Act here.”