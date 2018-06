HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING…

* HEAT INDEX VALUES…The combination of temperatures in the low

90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s will make it

feel like it is between 100 to 104 degrees.

* TIMING…Noon until 8 PM.

* IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during

outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

National Weather Service