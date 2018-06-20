Wednesday’s news items [the American Way?; a first?; tax collectors?] – 6/20/2018

“Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and her children are evacuated from Bainbridge Island, Wash. Throughout American history, during times of war and unrest, authorities have cited various reasons and laws to take children away from their parents. Examples include Native American boarding schools, Japanese internment camps and deportations that happened during the Great Depression.”

The American Way? | “AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history” – The Tucson Daily Star

Heading down a dark path | “US quits ‘biased’ UN human rights council” – BBC

Lancaster Stands Up will gather this afternoon (Wednesday, June 20th) from 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm, outside of Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s office at 51 S Duke St, Lancaster PA. Thousands of children have been separated from their parents at the border and put into detentions. This inhumane policy enacted by the Trump administration does not represent the values of this country and its citizens. Congressman Smucker has remained silent on this issue, but we will not. – SOURCE: email notice

Can you have faith and be a racist? | “More than 600 members of Jeff Sessions’ church just charged him with violating church rules” – CNN

The other? What faith, what morals? | “The Outrage Over Family Separation Is Exactly What Stephen Miller Wants” – The Atlantic

It’s refreshing to see this display ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. This is the simplified version of the one presented by Sager, Swisher & Co., LLP. at the June council meeting. Be even better if if was posted at the Borough Website’s Legal Notices page.

Too old? | “How old is too old for surgery, and why?” – The Conversation



Columbia, too | According to an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Columbia School District is one of the Lancaster County school districts (that) lack the legal consent for collecting their own taxes, known as deputization, from at least one of its area tax collectors.” Columbia Borough School District, according to the article, has not been “deputizated by the municipal tax collectors.”



“Georgianna Schreck, business manager for Columbia Borough and the deputized tax collector for the borough, said she’s followed the case to see how it could affect the scope of a tax collector’s responsibilities. ‘It’s enough to deal with the borough taxes,” she said, let alone borough and school taxes.’” – SOURCE: LNP – Always Lancaster



“Why your student’s personal data could be freely bought and sold” – The Hechinger Report

“Ever been told to “find your passion”? That advice could set you up to fail .” – Futurity.com