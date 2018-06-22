OPINION | online anonymosity is terrorism and cowardice … and not productive

Look at all the bravado, innuendo and outright trash talk that’s being thrown about by anonymous posters at the Columbia Spy piece this morning:
“An Open Letter to Columbia Spy”
Anonymous posters are throwing digital rocks, rocks, flaming arrows and just plain bullshit. The divisive nature of anonymous incoherence is deafening.
Stand up, anonymous posters, take off those identity coverings … engage in open dialogue that focuses on facts, solid information and documentation.
