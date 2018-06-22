OPINION | online anonymosity is terrorism and cowardice … and not productive

Look at all the bravado, innuendo and outright trash talk that’s being thrown about by anonymous posters at the Columbia Spy piece this morning:

Anonymous posters are throwing digital rocks, rocks, flaming arrows and just plain bullshit. The divisive nature of anonymous incoherence is deafening.

Stand up, anonymous posters, take off those identity coverings … engage in open dialogue that focuses on facts, solid information and documentation.

