17512 Columbia

OPINION | online anonymosity is terrorism and cowardice … and not productive

terrorist

Look at all the bravado, innuendo and outright trash talk that’s being thrown about by anonymous posters at the Columbia Spy piece this morning:

“An Open Letter to Columbia Spy”

Anonymous posters are throwing digital rocks, rocks, flaming arrows and just plain bullshit. The divisive nature of anonymous incoherence is deafening.

Stand up, anonymous posters, take off those identity coverings … engage in open dialogue that focuses on facts, solid information and documentation.

How Well Do You Know Journalists Today? |Test your media savviness and learn how to achieve your communications goals”

Take this fun five-question quiz to find out how much you know about media today and learn how to build stronger relationships with key influencers.”

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s