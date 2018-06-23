Saturday’s news items [draft agenda; CEDC 990s & more] – 6/23/2018

$479,589.03 | Lancaster County’s 40% Marcellus Legacy Disbursement for 2017.

A funding assist resource | “Columbia Economic Development Corporation | CEDC works as a bridge between business, government and the community. We actively promote community development and encourage business investment within Columbia. We can help find a location for your business, assist in financing and work to fulfill your needs as a member of our business community.” – Columbia Economic Develppment Corporation Website

In 2013, this Columbia news, views & reviews post (There must be 99 ways …) wondered about the CEDC’s approaching Columbia’s borough council for funding. The post included the organizations IRS Form 990 filings for:

Here are the filings for

According to the Form 990, the CEDC’s “primary exempt purpose” is stated as: Ensuring and facilitating a higher quality of life for the Borough of Columbia promoting business development and expansion within the borough.”

The 990 also shows the officers’ and paid staff compensation as well as other self-reported income streams and expense items.

The CEDC’s mission, according to its Website, is “Investing in our future to provide a better climate for business and quality of life for the citizens of Columbia Borough, PA.

Further, the site continues, The CEDC will:

Find a location for your business

Relocate your business to Columbia

Grow your business

Buy equipment

Purchese (sic) land or buildings

Construct new Buildings

Work on other ideas

There are those who remember the Turkey Hill Experience “experience.”

Back in 2011, there were citizens meeting clandestinely to look into the impending Turkey Hill Experience.

Here’s a collection of articles published at Columbia news, views & reviews about the Turkey Hill Experience and some of what happened to bring it to its current state.

