17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items, part 2 – 6/23/2018

“Woman who didn’t want to ‘bother anybody’ for rides killed biking from work”PennLive

Scary, a narrow decision | Supreme Court ruling on cellphone trackingReutersTV

Reversal | “Charges dropped against Washington Boro man accused of threatening neighbor”Lancaster Online

Oh, no – asking for citizen input | “two interactive workshops planned for the third week in July” Lancaster Online

Where there’s a will and community collaboration | “After much concern, fireworks will remain in the park” The Lititz Record

lititz july 4“Lititz loves to host events for all to enjoy. Antique shows, farmers market, bike races, car shows, and our famous Fourth of July extravaganza in Lititz Springs Park are just a few events that welcome people into our town. –

July 4 – All Day | 201st July 4th Celebration | Celebrate 4th of July in Lititz Springs Park, rain date the 5th of July.  For more information call 717-626-8981 or visit lititzspringspark.org

Burglary, criminal mischief to vehicle, found dogs | all on the Columbia Police Department facebook page

theyre there

But that’s stealing from kids | Happens all the time with those trusted staffersFOX43-TV

He stole from Customers Central Penn Business Journal

Yeah, but it these times, they’re foreigners | “they’re such a good, honest, hard-working people that want to do the right thing.”FOX43-TV

“‘You just fear that tweet in the morning’: House GOP shaken by latest Trump switch”Penn Live

Media gone wild | “Crying Toddler On Widely Shared ‘Time’ Cover Was Not Separated From Mother”NPR

Screwed by elected public servants | “Young Americans are waking up to their grim financial future”The Los Angeles Times

 

