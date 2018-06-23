17512 Columbia

skin in the game

skin

It’s one of those phrases that elected public servants recklessly chuck about — reckless because, it’s never their skin that’s going into the game. It’s the taxpayer’s skin.

Back in 2015, this appeared in a Lancaster Online article:

“Borough council voted this week to spend $835,000 to support the effort of developer Bill Roberts to put the call center in a fire station at 137 S. Front St.

“‘Every now and then, when a municipality embarks on an economic development project, they need to be willing to put some skin in the game,’ said Mayor Leo Lutz.”

Further in the article:

“‘The borough has been building its reserve to do economic development projects if we saw one that was worth doing,”’ said Lutz.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s