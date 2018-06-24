Sunday’s news items [Pride; opportunity; division & more] – 6/24/2018

Today! | Lancaster Pride Festival & Celebration – Main stage – Culliton Park, Lancaster, Festival- Water Street from Conestoga St to James St – 12 – 6 PM – Suggested donation: $5

“Expanded Lancaster County landfill would get trees, grasses under tentative agreement with opponents” – Lancaster Online

In Wrightsville today| “Riverfest will culminate with a celebration that all are welcome to attend from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. on June 24, featuring live music from the Ragtime Willi Band. On the north lawn at John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. A nominal admission fee will be charged.” – The Merchandiser

Division builds | “Sarah Sanders Joins List Of Top Trump Aides Confronted At Restaurants” – NPR

Falling apple | Dad “tweets photo comparing Nancy Pelosi’s campaign staff to MS-13 gang members” – The Washington Post

OPINION | “The Hypocrisy Of Eating At Mexican Restaurants” – NPR

Paranoia: a cousin to stupid | “A jogger accidentally crossed into the U.S. from Canada and was detained for two weeks” – The Washington Post

Adamstown is the featured LNP – Always Lancaster community today. And the art community is missed.

“Qualified Opportunity Zones – On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) created Qualified Opportunity Zones, a tool for promoting long-term investment in low-income communities.”

Columbia is one of two Lancaster County “Opportunity Zones” | “‘We’re really excited about it,”’ Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz said, adding he hopes this will be a valuable tool to attract investors to some vacant structures in the borough.” – Quote from this article (Six tracts designated for development) in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.

A Website and a facebook page to get the word out | Ephrata’s Brewfest was yesterday; “Twenty regional breweries and beverage companies will be offering tasting samples, including Moo-Duck Brewery, Mad Chef Craft Brewing, Meduseld Meadery, Lancaster Brewing Co., Stoudts Brewing Company, Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, Lancaster Homebrew, Troegs Independent Brewing, Cox Brewing Company, St. Boniface Brewing Company, Snitz Creek Brewery, Saucony Creek Brewing Company, Union Barrel Works, Boneshire Brew Works, Black Forest Brewery, Rotunda Brewing Co., Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co., Chatty Monks Brewing Co., Renewal Kombucha and Reading Distilling Guild.” – Lancaster Online