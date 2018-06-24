17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 2 [LNP editorial; PA budget; PA courts disappoint] – 6/24/2018

liberty

Today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster is a “must read” | “O Mother of Exiles, who are we?”

“Record-High 75% of Americans Say Immigration Is Good Thing”Gallup

Shooting the messenger: the ‘chilling effect’ of criminalising journalism The Guardian

Wise move | “Officials to ban fireworks in Lancaster ahead of July 4th weekend”FOX43-TV

Pennsylvania, we have a budget (hey, it’s an election year) | “Wolf signs $32.7 billion budget package”ABC27-TV

No place for women? | “Abc27 reporter Megan Frank says it’s time to ‘start a new chapter’ after string of departures”Penn Live

rally

Rally time | “Republican voters feel a deepening bond to Trump”The Boston Globe

““It’s not like they’re coming over here to try to take anybody’s job. They’re trying to just save their own lives. We’re doing fine, quite frankly.” – The Boston Globe

It’s an outrage! | “Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision keeps church sexual abuse secrets hidden”The Morning Call

