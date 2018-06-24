Sunday’s news items, part 2 [LNP editorial; PA budget; PA courts disappoint] – 6/24/2018

Today’s editorial in LNP – Always Lancaster is a “must read” | “O Mother of Exiles, who are we?”

“Record-High 75% of Americans Say Immigration Is Good Thing” – Gallup

“Shooting the messenger: the ‘chilling effect’ of criminalising journalism“ – The Guardian

Wise move | “Officials to ban fireworks in Lancaster ahead of July 4th weekend” – FOX43-TV

Pennsylvania, we have a budget (hey, it’s an election year) | “Wolf signs $32.7 billion budget package” – ABC27-TV

No place for women? | “Abc27 reporter Megan Frank says it’s time to ‘start a new chapter’ after string of departures” – Penn Live

Rally time | “Republican voters feel a deepening bond to Trump” – The Boston Globe

““It’s not like they’re coming over here to try to take anybody’s job. They’re trying to just save their own lives. We’re doing fine, quite frankly.” – The Boston Globe

It’s an outrage! | “Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision keeps church sexual abuse secrets hidden” – The Morning Call