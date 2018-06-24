Lancaster’s Pride Fest …

A community came together today on Water Street in downtown Lancaster as the Lancaster PrideFest culminated a weeklong celebration of “the diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, questioning, and ally communities in Lancaster County through building community and pride in who we are.”

Community exhibitors, food stands and music lined Water Street from Conestoga Street to James Street as thousands of people made their way along the collection of exhibit tables in the brilliant sunny day, except for a brief 20-minute downpour.

This is the first year the PrideFest been set-up along Water Street and “event co-chair Rowena Stein … she estimated a crowd of at least 8,000.”

Columbia news, views & reviews was tethered to a single location and was not able to capture all the activities along the six plus block path of the PrideFest; the above photo collection reflects some of the activities at Water and Chestnut Streets over the six-hour event.

“So, now there’s LGBT, which has turned to LGBTQ in a growing number of circles, with the ‘Q’ standing for ‘queer’ — a controversial word given its past derogatory use — and/or ‘questioning.’ Also becoming more prevalent is LGBTQIA, the ‘I’ stands for ‘intersex’ and the ‘A’ for ‘asexual’ and/or ‘allied.’”

Here’s Lancaster Online‘s coverage of today’s event. NOTE the hater comments following the article.

We do know this, today’s event was friendly, inclusive, fun … and incredibly profitable for the places that sold food and drinks along the route and several blocks off the route. People were lined two and three and more deep at restaurants and food trucks. This is the powerful instance of “economic impact” for really cool event!

“Best Pride yet!!!! Oh my, you all out did yourselves! So much to see, excellent variety of stands and food, and the music and Queens were fabulous! Perfect venue and not one little sight of anti anything! Can’t wait until next year!!!! Thank you!” – Comment at the Lancaster PA Pride facebook page.