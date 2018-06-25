Monday’s news items [Bang!, a visit to Nick’s Bistro & more] – 6/25/2018

It’s that time again in town that generates social media comments as this: “

For whomever is interested | “How to Write a Request for Proposal, with Template and Sample” – hubspot.com



The trauma of racism | Study published in The Lancet identifies link between police violence and community mental health for African Americans in the U.S. – ACEs Connection

“The so-called yield curve is perilously close to predicting a recession …” – The New York Times

http://nicksbistromarietta.com/

Define “half-naked?” | “Half-naked man violently attacks woman inside Target: police” – FOX43-TV

“I really don’t care … ” – “Why care … “ – The Conversation



What, again? | “Mayor to declare fiscal crisis in Harrisburg: ‘City now faces a looming financial catastrophe'” – Penn Live

True dictator style: Throw away the rule book | “Trump Calls for Depriving Immigrants Who Illegally Cross Border of Due Process Rights” – The New York Times

