Monday’s news items [Bang!, a visit to Nick’s Bistro & more] – 6/25/2018

It’s that time again in town that generates social media comments as this: “If the Columbia PD pursued people setting off fireworks like code enforcement pursues slightly over grown grass or a bit of peeling paint on a house, you wouldn’t hear fireworks anymore.”
For whomever is interested | “
The trauma of racism | Study published in The Lancet identifies link between police violence and community mental health for African Americans in the U.S. – ACEs Connection
“The so-called yield curve is perilously close to predicting a recession …” – The New York Times
http://nicksbistromarietta.com/
Define “half-naked?” | “Half-naked man violently attacks woman inside Target: police” – FOX43-TV
“I really don’t care … ” – “Why care … “ – The Conversation
What, again? | “Mayor to declare fiscal crisis in Harrisburg: ‘City now faces a looming financial catastrophe'” – Penn Live
True dictator style: Throw away the rule book | “Trump Calls for Depriving Immigrants Who Illegally Cross Border of Due Process Rights” – The New York Times