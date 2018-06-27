Wednesday’s news items [taxes for churches; Fat Boy & more] – 6/27/2018

“Republican tax law hits churches: Some nonprofits could start paying taxes for the first time.” – Politico

Exceptionalism | “A new world is dawning, and the US will no longer lead it” – The Conversation

The bloom is gone | “Harley-Davidson, Blaming E.U. Tariffs, Will Move Some Production Out of U.S.” – The New York Times

POTUS disses Fat Boy – certainly not a Harley fan – The Washington Post

The Columbia Police Department’s updated its facebook cover photo to remind everyone about National Night Out in Columbia.

Cannot happen too quickly | “How Post-Millennial Voters Could Change America: The newest voters in the 2018 midterm elections are less cynical about politics and more progressive than the young adults who came before them.” – The Atlantic

“How transparent is school data when parents can’t find it or understand it? It’s tough to help a child succeed when school “report cards” are full of confusing jargon” – The Hechinger Report

“Don’t Stop the Presses! When Local News Struggles, Democracy Withers” – Wired.com

“The Supreme Court has a lot of people on edge this week as it hands down decisions on a number of important cases with far-reaching consequences. One of those is Janus v. AFSCME , which will decide if public-sector unions can compel nonmembers to pay fees. “Unions will still be required to represent everyone in the collective bargaining unit, regardless of whether a worker is paying that ‘fair share” fee or not,’ Celine McNicholas, director of labor law and policy at the progressive Economic Policy Institute, told us. ‘This is going to make effective collective bargaining very difficult for unions that are going to be asked to do the same with fewer resources — potentially dramatically fewer resources.’” – MarketPlace news release

PUC Hosts ‘PA Operation Blue Flame 2018’; First-Ever Exercise Testing Response to Large-Scale Natural Gas Distribution Emergency – news release

Obsession | Burrito Spaghetti Squash Boat in quick time! And in slower time.