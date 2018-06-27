Wednesday’s news – part 2 [God’s face; they walk/drive among us; fireworks & a perfect night among the fireflies] – 6/27/2018

CBSD 2018 Summer Music Camps | “This summer, the Columbia Borough School District (CBSD) will be able to offer two summer music mini-camps. The mini-music camps will run from July 30-August 3rd in two sessions, 9:00-11:30AM for students entering middle school grades (5th-8th), and 12:30-3:00PM for student entering high school grades (9th-11th), and will be held at Columbia Middle School-Taylor Campus. Please note that if enrollment is heavier in certain grade levels that the mini-camps grade spans may change. The finalized grade levels for camps will be announced no later than June 30th.

Joseph P. Geesey, 82-year-old Columbia native, dies. – Lancaster Online

“God’s perceived face, based on the aggregated responses of surveyed American Christians. (Credit: Joshua Jackson et al.)

“Image shows how U.S. Christians imagine God’s face” – Futurity

Younger demographics | “Overall, the nation’s median age has been getting older. New Census Bureau data shows which region is bucking that trend the most.” – Route Fifty

Next step: wear masks | Homeland Security staff urged to lock doors, windows – Associated Press

Coming to Columbia on August 4.

Thanks to Delaware Park for publishing this ad in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster showing all the legal fireworks in celebration of Independence Day, 2018.

End of this column musings |

So last night was an almost perfect extended daylight June evening as we sat in a retro lawn chair with a glass of wine just in awe of the cool temperature, the moon in the sky and the hundreds of fireflies. Sheer perfection and calm — away from the weighty issues of the world.

There’s tragedy like this | “More cops die of suicide than die of shootings and traffic accidents combined.” – The Marshall Project

They walk / drive among us! | May want to be cautions when the folks who walk and drive among us are cussing us or flicking the bird or engaging in threatening or menacing actions; some of them are regulars here: The Pennsylvania Judiciary Web Portal.

Former WGAL staffer is general manager | “Five women have left abc27 since March; here’s the timeline of station changes, complaints and responses” – Penn Live