17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [What’s in your water?; Women Veterans town hall & more] – 6/28/2018

One conclusion of Pa. school safety task force: Students want a voice in discussion” Penn Live

Sign of the times | “Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to stop publishing two days a week”WITF

“What’s in your water? How to navigate Pennsylvania’s complex monitoring system”Penn Live

women veterans town hall

Herschel Walker, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star, will be at Saturday’s Behavioral Health Hospital June 30 open houseLancaster Online

Yay | A front page article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster announces the new president of LNP Media Group: Caroline Muraro, the organization’s first female leader.

“It’s LEGAL to eat cats and dogs. Two U.S. senators want to change that”Penn Live

film

On Tuesday, August 28th, Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory will feature the next offering in their documentary film series: The Battle of the Bulge, a film by Larry Cappetto.
The film will show from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and there is no cost to attend.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s