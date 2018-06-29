Friday’s news items [Excessive force?] – 6/29/2018

Even in Lancaster | “Excessive use of force? Watch the video. – WGAL-TV8

Sunshine: the topic of the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “The good news is that a state sunshine bill requiring all government agencies to provide detailed meeting agendas in advance of public meetings could soon become law. That is, if our state legislators and governor find the political will to make it happen this fall when the Legislature reconvenes.”

Seek truth!

“Capital Gazette: ‘Yes, we’re putting out a damn paper’” | Newspaper shooter had “long-standing grudge against the paper.” – The Capital Gazette, Alexandria, VA

Didn’t like what writers wrote. – Penn Live

Sad day when violence is the resort to “issues with the media.”

Two trusted brands in Lancaster | Miesse Candies and Ice Cream Parlor will serve up Penn State Creamery Ice Cream STARTING TODAY.

Economic development | Lancaster’s Authority overseeing its City Revitalization & Improvement Zone will offer “access to loans and grants for small-scale owner-operated businesses” sometime next year. – Lancaster Online

Finally … it’s not just us.| “Consumer Reports’ ‘What the Fee’ campaign targets Comcast for its TV, sports fees” – Philly.com

Click to see the Sale Listing for Wednesday, July 25.

There are so many thoughtful letters-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.