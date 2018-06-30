emails … we get lots and lots of emails

We get emails | Our email inbox tends to be overflowing. In truth, we subscribe to a ton of resources and acquaintances, on the left and right, often send epistles purported to be true. Here are some from this week:

Claim | “Calling #77 or 112 on your cell phone will connect you to emergency services no matter where you are.” Yep, this acquaintance sent us and others a supposed story about someone’s daughter/mother/aunt/whatever being followed and stopped by an unmarked police car. According to Snopes, this is a FALSE STORY.

An acquaintance with RWNJ leanings sent along this; click on the image above to read the updated ant and the grasshopper tale .

Survey from PA DOH Prescription Drug Monitoring Program | “The Pennsylvania Department of Health Prescription Drug Monitoring Program has partnered with Temple University Harrisburg to conduct a needs assessment to understand the experiences of individuals who were prescribed opioid-related drugs but have lost access to their prescribing healthcare provider for a variety of reasons. The information gathered through this needs assessment will be used to develop a Patient Advocate Strategic Plan to address the needs of these individuals. It should take you 5-10 minutes to complete. Your reply by July 15 is greatly appreciated. hank you for your input – it is critical to our ability to understand and address the needs of affected patients across Pennsylvania. Follow this link to the Survey: https://templeharrisburg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7apVCbaj7Fggzzf?Q_DL=7aIyxSt6CcEzfW5_7apVCbaj7Fggzzf_MLRP_b7TxLZ2C6iTc4yp&Q_CHL=email

Medicare update |One email says this: "The mailing of new Medicare Cardsis now fully in progress. If you live in a Wave 1 state, including Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania , Virginia, or West Virginia, you should have already received a new card . If you have not yet received this card, you should either sign into MyMedicare.gov to see if the card has been mailed, or Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to check on its status." Here's what we found at MyMedicare.gov, "Card Status: Your card has not yet mailed."

Daily Humor: Yeah, Don’t Do That | The New Yorker‘s cartoons are the best.