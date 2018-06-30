Saturday’s news items [Craft show; excessive force? & more on the last day of June – 6/30/2018

“JUST PLAIN HOT, start of a heat wave this weekend into next week” – FOX43-TV

Struggling to stay “middle class.” | “Why can’t I make ends meet? Why can’t I make this math work?” – MarketPlace

Bully! Meet Bully. | “GM says new Trump auto tariffs threaten American jobs” – The Washington Post

The McDonald’s just outside town is catching flack again with this post and a bunch of comments at a local facebook page: “Anyone else out at McDonald’s in the passed hour or so and sat for 20 minutes? That was ridiculous..i sat for 27 for a mcdouble and large fry and the fries were old and half cold!! Not sure what was going on but that was beyond ridiculous.”

What’s reasonable on the “continuum of force” | “More than 200 rally to protest Lancaster police Taser use” – Lancaster Online

“‘They do not feel alone anymore’ | Why critics of the media feel emboldened under Trump” – ABC News

“For Local Newspapers, Angry Readers Are a Given. But Killings Send Shivers.” – The New York Times

It’s Columbia Antique, Art & Craft Show day in Downtown Columbia – Festival Net

Rose’s Deli and More – 13 N. 4th Street. Columbia, PA 17512 – (717) 684 – 0285 Really? | “On Wednesday, US Representative Lloyd Smucker, the first-term Republican, held an hour long tele-town hall at 5:05 p.m. after giving about three-and-a-half hours’ notice on Facebook and Twitter.” – Lancaster Online Scams persist | From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “MANHEIM TWP.: A person transferred $500 to a person claiming to be from the IRS June 27 in the 500 block of Hedgerow Lane.” And this is in the POLICE LOG, too, well, what can you say? | “MANOR TWP.: Kenneth Alan Smith, 31, of Lancaster, was charged after an 8:40 a.m. incident June 24 in the 900 block of West Fairway Drive, during which Smith was walking naked around an apartment complex with his genitals exposed, police reported.”