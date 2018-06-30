Pennsylvania’s a gaming state!

Well, there’s no need to call your bookie or head out to your social club to gamble any longer. The Pennsylvania Lottery is bringing gambling — or gaming — right into your home on the Internet or where you buy your lottery ticket.

The above info sheet from the Pennsylvania Lottery came into local residences with a direct mail combination mailing. It invites people to play Keno at any PA Lottery retailer that sells Draw Games and can be watched live, in person. Here’s where you can play Keno in Columbia.

On the same card, there’s an invitation to Xpress Sports; you can compete from your seat.

On the other side of the card, read about the iLottery which allows you to use your tablet, computer or phone to play digital games anywhere, anytime.

BUT … “Penn State proposes 2-year halt to college sports betting in Pennsylvania.”