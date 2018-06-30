“1947 PSA looks and sounds like it was produced yesterday”

NOTE: This is from an outstanding contemporary Website entitled, Time Goes By: What It’s Really Like to Grow Old.

This video is so topical; everyone should watch it to be reminded what it’s like to be an American.

“This public service announcement was produced by the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of the Army and the Office of the Chief Signal Officer in 1947. Given political events of the past 18 months, it could have been produced today. Take a look:

“That video (thank you, Jim Stone, for sending it) prompts me to publish again this famous statement from Martin Niemöller (1892–1984). If you are unfamiliar with his name, he was a prominent Protestant pastor who emerged as an outspoken public foe of Adolf Hitler and spent the last seven years of Nazi rule in concentration camps:

“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Socialist. “Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Trade Unionist. “Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. “Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

(If you are familiar with other versions of this, it is due to the fact that Niemöller usually spoke the words publicly and they changed slightly from telling to telling.)