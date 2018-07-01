Food inspections … in and out of Columbia

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.



York County’s Inspections | York’s Imperial Gourmet racks up 17 violations resulting in this comment: “The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.”

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Columbia news, views & reviews asked the Borough for copies of inspections conducted in the Borough during April and May 2018. We received these inspection forms.

Contrast the homemade borough food safety forms with the inspection checklists used by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspection forms — the forms that are consistently used when inspecting and reporting across the state – except in Columbia.

Here, for example, are the most recent inspections of Arooga’s and Arooga’s in 2017.

Arooga’s – June 2018 Retail Food Inspection Report

Arooga’s – June 2017 Retail Food Inspection Report

Notice there’s not much improvement except this year’s inspection has three pages of violations – wonder what’s going on there? Wonder who eats there?