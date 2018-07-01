More Sunday’s news items, part 2 [Gettysburg & more] – 7/1/2018

On July 1, 1863, according to this weather report, “For its part, the weather was more cooperative at the battle’s start. July 1, the first day fighting began, had a sky covered by cumulostratus clouds all day, according to Rev. Dr. Jacobs’ detailed reports. The breeze was typically southerly at only 2 mph; the afternoon temperature was a comfortable 76 degrees.”

This is from a Columbia news, views & reviews post from last year | TODAY IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST DAY OF THE BATTLE OF GETTYSBURG. John Rentz was wonded on the July 1, 1863. John Rentz was the son of an immigrant. Great-great grandfather John Rentz’s name is on Pennsylvania’s 151st Infantry monument at Gettysburg.

On a visit to Gettysburg Battlefield a few years ago, we found our great-great grandfather’s name on the monument. Cousin who is an amazing Civil Way historian provided this information, too. John Rentz: The following is listed: Occupation – Farmer |Eyes – Gray |Hair – Brown |Height – 5’11”. Enlisted 9/25/1862 in Co. G, 151st PA Volunteer Infantry at North Heidelberg Twp., Berks Co.. The 151st PVI was a 9 months regiment nicknamed the ‘school teacher’s regiment’ due to many school teachers from the McAllister Academy being enlisted. He was wounded in action at Gettysburg on McPherson’s Ridge between approximately 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM on 7/1/1863. According to the records: ‘struck by a ball 7” below the right knee. Sent to Seminary General Hospital in Gettysburg until July 11th. Then transferred to a hospital at Broad & Cherry Sts. in Phila. until the latter part of Sept. and then discharged having lost his discharge of July 28th”.’”

SOURCE: submitted – Alpenrose

