meeting “meeting minutes” – a record of history

In the absence of “live-streaming”, borough council (and school district) meetings, the only way to get “official” documentation of committee meetings is to find and read the minutes posted at the Website(s).

Local media sources – including Lancaster Online, Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews – attend some of the meetings and often provide chronicling of the events and topics discussed at the meetings. Columbia news, view & reviews has often stated:

Columbia news, views & reviews reminds readers that we encourage citizens to attend public meetings to get first-hand observations of the events at the meeting. Will Rogers’ famous quote, “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance,” rings clearly. Media sources covering meetings may be selective or contain inaccurate representations. So, too, are second-hand verbal reports from other first-person sources. It’s better to attend the meeting to see and hear what’s happening. Columbia news, views & reviews does audio record all public meetings; if you want a copy of the audio recording, please send an email to 17512@mail.com.

Here’s one-click access to the most current Committee meeting minutes posts: