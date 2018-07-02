meeting “meeting minutes” – a record of history

In the absence of “live-streaming”, borough council (and school district) meetings, the only way to get “official” documentation of committee meetings is to find and read the minutes posted at the Website(s).
Local media sources – including Lancaster Online, Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews – attend some of the meetings and often provide chronicling of the events and topics discussed at the meetings. Columbia news, view & reviews has often stated:
Columbia news, views & reviews reminds readers that we encourage citizens to attend public meetings to get first-hand observations of the events at the meeting. Will Rogers’ famous quote, “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance,” rings clearly. Media sources covering meetings may be selective or contain inaccurate representations.
So, too, are second-hand verbal reports from other first-person sources.
It’s better to attend the meeting to see and hear what’s happening. Columbia news, views & reviews does audio record all public meetings; if you want a copy of the audio recording, please send an email to 17512@mail.com.
Here’s one-click access to the most current Committee meeting minutes posts:
- March 8 – Parks and Recreation Committee
- April 7, 2017 – Public Works & Property Committee
- May 9, 2018 – Legislative Committee
- May 9, 2018 – Safety Committee
- May 21 – Community Development Committee
- May 21, 2018 – Finance Committee
The finance committee meeting minutes state at the top of the page that the comments are based on “recollection.” We are already receiving the information a month after the fact. This could lead to inaccuracies. In this day and age why are we relying on recollection?
In the 21st century, ALL meeting minutes ought be recorded – either video or audio recordings should be the order of the day – since the technology is available and prices have become quite affordable.
Video streaming of meeting minutes is available for a little as $75 a month. (https://livestream.com/platform/pricing)
That’s $900 a year to have a service that citizens, vendors and the world can see live or anytime they want. Seems to be as critical as spending $14,000+ a year for a four-time-a-year newsletter.