meeting “meeting minutes” – a record of history

In the absence of “live-streaming”, borough council (and school district) meetings, the only way to get “official” documentation of committee meetings is to find and read the minutes posted at the Website(s).

Local media sources – including Lancaster Online, Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews – attend some of the meetings and often provide chronicling of the events and topics discussed at the meetings. Columbia news, view & reviews has often stated:

Columbia news, views & reviews reminds readers that we encourage citizens to attend public meetings to get first-hand observations of the events at the meeting. Will Rogers’ famous quote, “All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that’s an alibi for my ignorance,” rings clearly. Media sources covering meetings may be selective or contain inaccurate representations.

So, too, are second-hand verbal reports from other first-person sources.

It’s better to attend the meeting to see and hear what’s happening. Columbia news, views & reviews does audio record all public meetings; if you want a copy of the audio recording, please send an email to 17512@mail.com.

Here’s one-click access to the most current Committee meeting minutes posts:

 

  1. The finance committee meeting minutes state at the top of the page that the comments are based on “recollection.” We are already receiving the information a month after the fact. This could lead to inaccuracies. In this day and age why are we relying on recollection?

  2. In the 21st century, ALL meeting minutes ought be recorded – either video or audio recordings should be the order of the day – since the technology is available and prices have become quite affordable.

    Video streaming of meeting minutes is available for a little as $75 a month. (https://livestream.com/platform/pricing)

    That’s $900 a year to have a service that citizens, vendors and the world can see live or anytime they want. Seems to be as critical as spending $14,000+ a year for a four-time-a-year newsletter.

