Monday’s news items [extreme heat; vandalism again & truth telling] – 7/2/2018

“… HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * MAXIMUM HEAT INDEX … 100 to 104 degrees with locally higher values possible in urban areas.”



Damage at Maple Park & the Columbia Police Department is asking for citizen help! “A backboard and picnic table was damaged at Makle Park. If anyone has any information please contact us.” – Columbia Police Department facebook page

Heard on the street: Was it the heat or something else that made Saturday’s 7th Annual Antique, Art and Craft Show (in the words of someone who attended) a bust?

“The The mission of the Media Research Center is to create a media culture in America where truth and liberty flourish.

Among the dozens of photos at Columbia Spy‘s most recent topical town tour is the above one (used with permission) … topical because of some recent badinage about truth!

One can pretty much surmise that the Media Research Center is trying to tell/sell its version of truth. But who or what is the Media Research Center?

According to it’s Website: “Since 1987, the Media Research Center (MRC) has been the nation’s premier media watchdog. We don’t endorse politicians and we don’t lobby for legislation. MRC’s sole mission is to expose and neutralize the propaganda arm of the Left: the national news media. This makes the MRC’s work unique within the conservative movement.”

WikiPedia has this narrative. So if you’re a believer that Media Research Foundation’s founder, who is also the founder of the Conservative Communications Center; the Parents Television Council; nephew of William F. Buckley and fan of Sean Hannity, then this is your truth.

Oh, yeah … this “premier media watchdog” operates as a 501(c)3 entity and is tax-exempt and its founder was compensated over $430,000 in 2013 (the last time the not-for-profit filed the requisite IRS Form 990, according to its Website). Check out the compensation for other officers, too. Its 2016 Form 990 shows a compensation of over $490,000 and is not listed at its website.

Overwhelmingly, media resources in this country are not operated as not-for-profits and pay taxes.