17512 Columbia

“Crime stoppers offering reward for Columbia park vandalism” and other news

 

“Lancaster City-County Crime stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction after acts of vandalism at Makle Park in Columbia.” – Lancaster Online

“Manheim Township police respond to roughly 1 opioid or heroin overdose a week” –  Lancaster Online

“The US Army is quietly discharging its immigrant recruits”Lancaster Online

Tom Petty Tribute Band at Ephrata on Tuesday, July 10 | Sponsored by the Borough of Ephrata, the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Cloister, That Yoga Place and the Hampton Inn. The Ephrata Review

http://www.concertsbythecreek.org/

Bullshit lies – no wonder nobody believes US | “US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits”AP news

excellent

Yay, another swamp creature gone | “Scott Pruitt quits as head of US environment agency BBC

 

 

