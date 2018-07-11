17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items [hot; heroes; open meetings & more] – 7/11/2018

What-We-Did-Before-Air-Conditioning

Somehow people did | “Taking a look back at a time before most folks had in-home air conditioning”next avenue

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave.Thai Navy Seals facebook page

Transparency in Lancaster | “City Council and Mayor Danene Sorace got an earful Tuesday evening from Lancaster residents angry over the city police’s use of a stun gun June 28 on an unarmed 27-year-old city resident and the administration’s subsequent response.” – from the page one article in LNP – Always Lancaster.

Fortunately, people everywhere and all the time can see and hear what happened at the meeting last night thanks to the SEE-THRU CITY facebook feed.

Immigration in another time | When all the white people emigrated to other lands … and sometimes were jilted in the process.History Today

RWNJs need to chill | This is America where everyone is welcome, isn’t it?FOX43-TV

 

