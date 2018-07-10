because there are other sides to every issue

Because there are multiple sides to every issue as citizens who attended last night’s borough council meeting will attest.

There’s a petition being circulated among Columbia business operators taking issue with the mandated purchase and installation of a lockbox. Here’s the ordinance relative to that:

The Knox Rapid Entry System shows this at its Website:

Notice that Knox Box states at this Webpage, “Many fire departments using the Knox System have been successful in passing a city ordinance to help implement a public safety program for rapid entry. Knox offers guidelines and sample ordinances to help other interested departments gain ordinance approval. Guidelines include:

Using Knox as a Resource

Would a Key Box Ordinance be Helpful?

How to Structure an Ordinance

Winning Ordinance Approval

Note that by an internet search, interested citizens will learn that many municipalities across the nation make the installation of security lock boxes purely a discretionary decision by the business owner.

We were unable to find any reference to KNOX BOX or LOCK BOX at the Borough Website.