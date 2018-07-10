because there are other sides to every issue

Because there are multiple sides to every issue as citizens who attended last night’s borough council meeting will attest.
There’s a petition being circulated among Columbia business operators taking issue with the mandated purchase and installation of a lockbox. Here’s the ordinance relative to that:
The Knox Rapid Entry System shows this at its Website:
Notice that Knox Box states at this Webpage, “Many fire departments using the Knox System have been successful in passing a city ordinance to help implement a public safety program for rapid entry. Knox offers guidelines and sample ordinances to help other interested departments gain ordinance approval. Guidelines include:
- Using Knox as a Resource
- Would a Key Box Ordinance be Helpful?
- How to Structure an Ordinance
- Winning Ordinance Approval
Note that by an internet search, interested citizens will learn that many municipalities across the nation make the installation of security lock boxes purely a discretionary decision by the business owner.
We were unable to find any reference to KNOX BOX or LOCK BOX at the Borough Website.