More Tuesday news items, part 2 [bicycle getaway; naming structures, they’re out & more] – 7/10/2018

Seriously? | A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster speaks to the practice of naming post offices after former elected public servants, “If U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker intends to follow the tradition of having Congress name a postal facility for his predecessor … ” Here’s our thought, name outdoor johns after them.

RUMOR! | That’s the official council position about the rumored reason of the stoppage of the “luxury apartment” construction in the 100 block of Locust Street. When a questioned at last night’s meeting about a rumor that the construction has stopped because of “underground railroad connections” discovered during the destruction of the former house, the council said absolutely not. The developers of the property have received borough clearances to take down the structure, but not to begin construction.

Yep, armed robber makes getaway on a bicycle | That’s the story about the armed robbery at the Chestnut Street Turkey Hill convenience store on the Columbia Police Department Crime Watch page.

Everyone’s out of the cave in Thailand – The Washington Post

Tell us lies | “Anatomy of a Trump rally: 76 percent of claims are false, misleading or lacking evidence” – The Washington Post

It’s getting better! | “Thousands laid off at companies throughout Pa. in first half of 2018” – Penn Live