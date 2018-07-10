17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [council meetings here and there] – 7/10/2018

COUNCIL M EETING

Just under two dozen citizens attended last night’s three hour and 10 minute borough council meeting. The meeting was convened by Borough Council President Kelly Murphy at 7:00 pm; all the councillors, including three junior councillors, were present as was the code enforcement manager, the borough manager, the finance manager, the mayor and the borough’s solicitor.

Included in the discussions were these topics, some of which were listed on the FINAL AGENDA for the meeting:

  • The continued vandalism at Makle Park.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Columbia news, views & reviews believes the best way for citizens and community shareholders to be informed about what has happened and what is planned is to attend the monthly meetings to get first-hand information. Otherwise, any reports about what happened and what was said will be “secondary source” reporting that may include subjectivity. News media reports and pass-along recollections from one to another will only include certain aspects of actionsa and conversations. And may not always be accurate! Official minutes, too, unless audio or visually recorded will be months away.

Across the nation there are so many municipalities that provide video streaming and fully transparent chronicles of their meetings.

Waukee, Iowa is one example.

Maplewood, Minnesota is another.

State College, Pennsylvania is another.

West Easton, Pennsylvania is another, though this is not the official borough website. Here’s the official West Easton Website and its facebook page.

Morrisville Borough is another.

 

 

