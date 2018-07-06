borough council meeting agenda for Monday’s meeting; acronyms and same tune: different singer

Confused by acronyms? | An agenda item shows: “The Committee on Community Development – ULI Technical Assistance Panel (TAP).”

Here’s a bit more on the acronyms — the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the Technical Assistance Panel (TAP).

Urban Land Institute | “The mission of the Urban Land Institute is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide.”

Technical Assistance Program | “Since 1947, ULI has harnessed the multidisciplinary expertise of its members to help communities solve challenging land use, development, development, and redevelopment issues on behalf of government agencies and community-based nonprofits. At the local level, this is accomplished through a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP). ULI serves as the ‘honest broker,’ bringing all stakeholders together in an environment free of politics and preconceptions.”

At the Urban Land Institute Philadelphia Website:

“The ULI Philadelphia is one of ULI’s largest and most robust District Councils, with about 1,000 members throughout the area, including regional satellites in Central Pennsylvania, Delaware, Lehigh Valley, and Southern New Jersey. “A one-day TAP is suitable for a single issue, building or parcel (typically five acres or less) while larger areas and more complex issues require a two-day TAP and possibly more. Applicants pay a nominal fee of $5,000 for a one-day TAP or $10,000 for a two-day TAP – estimated at less than 10% of the value of expertise brought by our volunteer member Panelists – a unique skill set that would not be available ‘for hire’ anywhere.”

Examples of regional TAPs are on this Webpage: https://philadelphia.uli.org/community-outreach-initiatives/technical-assistance-panel/ — click on the graphic below to download one of the TAPs.

Or click here to read the West Chester’s First Block report.

The TAP contains amazingly similar verbiage Columbia citizens have seen / heard / read before in other consultants’ reports, Market House studies and Master Plans.