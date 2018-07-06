More on “use of force”

“It outlines a continuum of force, starting with hands, feet and body, escalating to pepper spray, then to stun guns, impact weapons such as batons, police dogs, and lastly to firearms. “Officers are to ‘generally follow’ the continuum, but are allowed to scale up right away to whatever level is ‘necessary and reasonable’ to make arrests and enforce the law.”

From this article about Lancaster’s Police Department’s use of force policy in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “Uses of force guided by policy: Should be limited to when ‘necessary and reasonable’”

All police departments should have written “continuum of force policies” and training.