Friday’s news items [transparency down; inflation up & more] – 7/13/2018

ouch! | “Consumer inflation hits six year high” – MarketWatch

Huh! | “Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry” – ABC News

Ugh! | “We look at restaurant workers to gauge food safety” – Futurity

“We’re not a community that likes outside intervention in our businesses.” | Yep, that’s what the person charged with food safety inspections in Columbia uttered at a Wednesday night council committee meeting according to an article at Columbia Spy. What’s downright “JEFF’ed UP” about this insular premise of no outside intervention is that it’s counter to the Commonwealth’s Food Safety program that states “Inspection results are posted as inspections are conducted.” Columbia chooses not to share its reports on the state Website. Citizens are in the dark.

Tragic story | “‘My heart is broken’: Her son is addicted to drugs. She photographs him to tell their story” – Bradenton Herald

Wednesday marked the 65th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice. According to the US Census Bureau, “The armistice was signed in July 1953 but Congress extended the period of involvement for veterans benefits to January 1955. Almost 6 million men and women served during the Korean War era where U.S. involvement began in July 1950.

“The median age of Korean War veterans is 84 years and nearly all are men (97.4 percent). While large states like California, Florida and Texas have the highest number of Korean War veterans, Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of all veterans who served in the Korean War (18.5 percent), and Alaska has the lowest (3.0 percent). “A higher percentage of Korean War veterans (39.2 percent) use VA health care and a lower percentage have a service-connected disability (13.6 percent), compared with all other veterans (34.5 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively). “Approximately 5 percent of Korean War veterans also served in World War II, while about 10 percent of Korean War veterans went on to serve during the Vietnam Era.”