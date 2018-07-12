Thursday news items [Mayflies; policing; Roundup and cancer & more] – 7/12/2018

facebook report | “1100 block of Walnut St – My car was broken into last night between 11pm-5am. I reported it to the police. Just wanted to remind everyone to double check to make sure you lock up.”
Mayfly time | “Clingy mayflies again swarm Columbia area from Susquehanna River” – Lancaster Online
Community Policing is key |“The Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office is supporting national efforts to implement the recommendations outlined in the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing Report. The Task Force recommendations provide meaningful solutions to help law enforcement agencies and communities strengthen trust and collaboration, while ushering the nation into the next phase of community-focused policing. The Task Force recommendations are divided into six pillars:”
“Monsanto’s Roundup Is on Trial. The Charge: Causing Cancer” – Fortune Magazine
In today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.
At a local facebook page, there’s a post and string about IRS phone calls. Here’s a Columbia news, views & reviews post from April: IRS warns taxpayers about an increasing number of tax scams.