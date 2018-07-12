about policing

Good policing | At Monday night’s council meeting, the mayor told everyone about Columbia Police Chief Jack Bromer’s accomplishment while attending Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

According to the mayor, Chief Bromer’s final grade point average was 98.98. His “objective, well-documented staff study” was on the subject of Community Staff Aides and will be embraced into the University’s curriculum.

Lancaster’s new mayor is having to stand up to several instances of bad policing according recent reports in LIP News and Lancaster Online.

At the Monday night meeting, the council agenda approved the hiring of “Richard Drum as a part time Community Service Aide [CSA] at a rate of $19.76 consistent with the current Non-Uniform Contract and contingent upon successful completion of all pre – and post-employment testing.” The mayor stated that Drum is a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper.

Columbia news, views & reviews could not locate a position narrative for the CSA position, but here is a narrative from another department:

“COMMUNITY SERVICE AIDE | GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Assists in the routine clerical and general administrative duties of a Police and/or Fire Department(s) of a municipality; does related work as required. DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: Under the direct supervision of a police officer of the rank of Sergeant or above (or Fire Department official), the incumbent in this position would assist in the routine clerical and general administrative duties of a municipal Police and/or Fire Department while learning the basic functions/operations of the department. This is a civilian, nonprofessional, non-enforcement position. Appointments to this position have a maximum duration of four years and incumbents must be continually enrolled in a college or university in order to maintain the appointment. Supervision is not a function of this class. EXAMPLES OF WORK: (Illustrative Only)

Assists in routine clerical functions and general administrative duties; Operates a cord or cordless switchboard; Furnishes information to the public; Types records and reports; Files records, reports and other departmental data; Assists in the taking and processing animal complaints; Assists residents in completing lost and found property complaints; Handles mail deliveries; Performs research for projects and/or reports; Assists in the taking and processing of Code complaints; Assists in performing traffic and/or pedestrian surveys; May act as a School Crossing Guard, as assigned. REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND ATTRIBUTES: Working knowledge of State traffic regulations; familiarity with modern office procedures and practices;

ability to follow both oral and written instructions; ability to deal effectively with the public; tact; initiative; resourcefulness; physical condition commensurate with the demands of the position. MINIMUM ACCEPTABLE TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and enrollment in a recognized college or university. SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

(a) Possession of a valid license to operate a motor vehicle in New York State at time of appointment; (b) Continued enrollment in a college or university curriculum.