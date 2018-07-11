Evening news items – 7/11/2018

Southbound Route 222 closure this weekend | Southbound Route 222 in northeastern Lancaster County will be closed this weekend, between Adamstown and Colonel Howard Boulevard, starting Friday, July 13, at 7 PM and continuing no later than 5 AM on Monday, July 16, for repairs to the overhead Route 897 bridge. – PennDot news release

Cannot be too transparent | “The Pennsylvania Utilities Commission [PUC] will hold its regular public meeting on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. in Hearing Room 1 on the second floor of the Commonwealth Keystone Building in Harrisburg.

“You may view the agenda by selecting:

http://www.puc.pa.gov/general/pm_agendas/2018/pm071218.pdf

“The PUC will be streaming video of its regularly scheduled public meetings live on its website. A link to the archived video will be accessible at the Public Meeting Video page and will be posted shortly after the conclusion of the public meeting.

“For more information about the PUC visit our website at www.puc.pa.gov.” – SOURCE: news release

The state of media | “The Personal Business of Being Laid Off” – Hazlitt

“Penn State Master Watershed Stewards will guide you through the process of constructing your own, fully functioning rain barrel at this Rain Barrel Workshop!”

When

Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 – (6:30 PM – 8:30 PM)

Where

Penn State Extension York County – Annex Building, 112 Pleasant Acres Rd., York, Pennsylvania 17402

How

https://extension.psu.edu/rain-barrel-workshop