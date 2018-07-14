On Saturday [salmonella; national embarrassment & more] – 7/14/2018

Recall | “Salmonella Infections Linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Cereal” – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Opinion column from the other side | “Trial runs for fascism are in full flow: Babies in cages were no ‘mistake’ – but test-marketing for barbarism” – The Irish Times

The king of debt | “By borrowing money, developers increase their profits when successful, reduce their losses when they fail, and are able to diversify their holdings to increase the likelihood of success.” – The New Yorker

Isn’t everyone?

Buffoonery 2.0: Same story, different place | “‘Fake News’ Goes Global as Trump, in Britain, Rips the Press” – The New York Times

It’s happened before | “French revolutionaries storm Bastille” – History.com

Comments abound | “Hempfield school board member cited in 3 incidents involving flaggers at pipeline construction site” – Lancaster Online

Is it? | “‘It’s a big FU from Mueller’” – Politico

“Former York County commissioner Steve Chronsiter faces $2.7M in lawsuits” – The York Daily Record

From the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster | “MANHEIM TWP.: Jean Carlos, 32, of Lancaster; Kelly Negron, 24, of Columbia; Delby De Los Santos, 19, of Lancaster; Richard Rodriguez-Ysabel, 21, of York; and Rose D. Vargas, 21, of Columbia, were charged July 8 after they were found swimming in the Millcreek Manor Townhouses pool on Baron Drive after hours, police said.

“How can we stop backsliding toward inequality? | The Quiet Death of Racial Progress” – Column, The New York Times