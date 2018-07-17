Tuesday’s news items [police log, pray for him, new trucks, deeper in debt & more] – 7/17/2018

From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “LANCASTER: Larry Allison, 37, of Third Street, Columbia, was charged after he was allegedly found slumped over and unresponsive July 14 on a bench at Binns Park. Police said Allison admitted using a synthetic cannabinoid. • LITITZ: Sidney M. Friday, 26, of Columbia, was charged after she allegedly initiated communication July 11 with a woman in defiance of a protection from abuse order. She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.”

Ain’t that the truth? | A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reads: “Trump needs Christians’ prayers.” There’s an old saw that says, “be careful what you wish for … ”

County Commissioner Craig Lehman:“ State must better address education funding inequities.”

https://www.facebook.com/groups/716259668444880/

“PUC considering taking over FCC duties to speed broadband installation” – WITF

Another day older and ($2 million) deeper in debt | “Steve Chronister’s troubles go well beyond complaints raised in the Grandview incident” – The York Daily Record

“He Preyed on Men Who Wanted to Be Priests. | Then He Became a Cardinal.” The New York Times

Real questions for Putin | “Fox News’s Chris Wallace gives Putin the grilling Trump won’t” – The Washington Post

“promoting pistols for tots” | Watch this Sacha Baron Cohen video.