17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [police log, pray for him, new trucks, deeper in debt & more] – 7/17/2018

From today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG: “LANCASTER: Larry Allison, 37, of Third Street, Columbia, was charged after he was allegedly found slumped over and unresponsive July 14 on a bench at Binns Park. Police said Allison admitted using a synthetic cannabinoid. • LITITZ: Sidney M. Friday, 26, of Columbia, was charged after she allegedly initiated communication July 11 with a woman in defiance of a protection from abuse order. She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.”

Ain’t that the truth? | A letter to the editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reads: “Trump needs Christians’ prayers.” There’s an old saw that says, “be careful what you wish for … ”

County Commissioner Craig Lehman: State must better address education funding inequities.”

new truckshttps://www.facebook.com/groups/716259668444880/

“PUC considering taking over FCC duties to speed broadband installation” WITF

Another day older and ($2 million) deeper in debt | “Steve Chronister’s troubles go well beyond complaints raised in the Grandview incident”The York Daily Record

He Preyed on Men Who Wanted to Be Priests. | Then He Became a Cardinal.” The New York Times

Real questions for Putin | “Fox News’s Chris Wallace gives Putin the grilling Trump won’t” The Washington Post

“promoting pistols for tots” | Watch this Sacha Baron Cohen video.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s