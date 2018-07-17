17512 Columbia

Volunteers Needed for Healthy Food Project

“You can help bring fresh, healthy food to the Columbia community!  Volunteers are needed to help distribute fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, and eggs to low-income families.  The Fresh Express program will deliver healthy food to Park Elementary School in Columbia, and volunteers will help unpack, greet and register families, and assist families with choosing food.

Friday, July 27, 2018
2:00 PM to 6:30 PM
Park Elementary School, Columbia

The first Fresh Express program is this month – sign up for one day or every month!

For all the details and to sign up, click here.

 

