Columbia River Park Community Meeting announced for July 25

“Columbia has long dreamed of expanding the River Park north of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Join us for a community meeting to discuss a variety of concepts and options for what the future of Columbia River Park could one day be! Look at features like natural play areas, an amphitheater, gardens, and trails. What features do you like? What elements should be expanded…or deleted? How can we honor the historic, cultural, and natural features of this amazing place? Your opinion counts… and we hope you’ll join us on Wednesday, July 25 at 6:30 PM (at Columbia Crossing) to share your thoughts!”

SOURCE: post by Borough Manager Rebecca at a local facebook page