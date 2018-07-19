The new owner of 401 Locust Street – CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health is “Dedicated to improving the health of children and families, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health improves access, linkage and coordination of local children’s health services and programs while serving as a leading voice in collaborative efforts to improve the health and well-being of the Lancaster Community. Every child and family has a unique health journey, our goal is to serve as a supportive voice and companion on their path to growing up healthy and happy.”

According to GuideStar, “This organization is not required to file an annual return with the IRS because it is a church.”

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health’s 2017 revenue and expenses are shown here:

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health is a subsidiarity entity of Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado Foundation which was begun in 1946 and has a mission “to nurture the healing ministry of the Church by bringing it new life, energy and viability in the 21st century. Fidelity to the Gospel urges us to emphasize human dignity and social justice as we move toward the creation of healthier communities.”

According to GuideStar, “CHI Colorado Foundation and its subsidiaries provide fundraising support for CHI facilities in Colorado that rely on charitable giving and grants to cover healthcare services not reimbursed by government or private insurance plans as well as to finance building improvements, purchase equipment, and support programming. Local foundation boards are established and operate publicly under trade names currently registered by the CHI Colorado Foundation, and all donations and grants made to CHI Colorado Foundation and its subsidiaries are administered under the authority these local boards. Each local foundation board is composed of representatives of the local community tasked with 1) identifying needs, 2) developing and overseeing fundraising strategies, 3) ensuring funds are spent responsibly and according to donor intent, and 4) making recommendations to CHI Colorado Foundation?s state board regarding investment of funds. CHI Colorado Foundation’s state-level governing board has ultimate fiscal responsibility and is composed of representatives of all local community boards.”

Read Catholic Health Initiatives 2017 Annual Report here.

Both of the entities identify as 501 (c) (3) tax exempt organizations.