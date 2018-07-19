Thursday’s news items [B&B highlight; police reports & more] – 7/19/2018

Wouldn’t you know! | Worley & Obetz crash another instance of a “trusted employee?” – Lancaster Online

Finding it tough to live on your $100K a year? | Penn Live reports these docs get $100K or more each year just from drug companies.

Uh-oh! You gotta’ to do what you say you’re gonna’ do. | “The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) filed a complaint with Commonwealth Court against the Delaware Valley Regional Economic Development Fund (DVREDF) – along with various officers and members of the board of directors for the organization. Why? Because the entity “failed to properly use public utility ratepayer funds for economic development and seeks a return of unspent funds, plus interest … ” The entity got a grant and didn’t comply with the terms of the grant.

Good comment: “Nice article! I wish we’d see more coverage of boring but important topics related to local government in LNP.” – following this article at Lancaster Online.

Columbia Police Department reports uptown “theft from motor vehicle.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

LNP – Always Lancaster’s POLICE LOG and Columbia’s Crime Watch report “COLUMBIA: Richard E. Sharp III, 32, and Justin Dashiell, 22, no addresses given, were charged after a fight July 3 in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, police said.”

I want what he’s got! | POTUS wants what Turkey’s despot’s got: Absolute control. – The New York Times

A “fracking” river runs through it | “After 7 years, these Pa. residents still have no water. But they got cash to keep quiet” – Penn Live

A page one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster begins, ” … Lancaster County residents are now banned from putting the following customary items in their curbside green bins: newspaper, magazines, yogurt cups, bottle caps and cereal boxes.”

The Big Four recyclables (according to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority): “Only the following materials can be recycled. Think of them as the “Big 4”. Everything else should be placed in your trash. If you aren’t sure, remember this phrase: “When in doubt, throw it out!” LCSWMA will transform discarded waste into renewable energy.

CORRUGATED CARDBOARD:

This includes any size material consisting of a fluted corrugated sheet, like shipping boxes, packing boxes, CLEAN pizza boxes (no grease or food remnants), etc. Flatten all boxes and remove packaging including Styrofoam, peanuts, bubble wrap and plastic liners. Do NOT put paperboard (cereal boxes, shoe boxes), newsprint or junk mail in the bin. PLASTIC BOTTLES AND JUGS:

This includes plastic bottles, jars, jugs and anything else with a neck. Throw away the lids and rinse out any residue. All other plastic material is considered trash. Ignore the numbers, as they don’t indicate if something is recyclable. Do NOT put plastic bags, toys, buckets, packaging, Styrofoam, hosing, furniture, or other plastic items in the bin. METAL FOOD AND BEVERAGE CANS:

This includes all food and beverage cans made from aluminum or steel. Throw away the lids and rinse out any residue. Do NOT put metal hangers, cooking pots and pans or other scrap metal like foil and pie plates in the bin. GLASS:

This includes clear, green and brown glass bottles and jars. Throw away the lids and rinse out any residue. Do NOT put light bulbs, dishes, glassware, window or automotive glass, vases or any other glass material in the bin.