Friday’s news items [Greatest Generation obituary; weasel news; CrimeWatch; award winning film in Columbia?] – 7/20/2018

Columbia World War II veteran obituary | Robert G. Miller – Workman Funeral Homes

Makes perfect sense; woodchucks don’t like weasels either. | “Woodchucks Destroyed Paul Ryan’s Chevy Suburban” – The News Wheel

Columbia Police Department needs your help – “The Columbia Borough Police is investigating several thefts in the area. We need the communities assistance in identifying the male pictured. Please contact Officer Austin Miller if you have any information. 1-800-957-2677. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

Loose nuts | “CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO AUTOMOBILE” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page.

More crime and criminal charges in LNP – Always Lancaster’s POLICE LOG | “COLUMBIA: A pull cart was taken June 26 from a home in the 200 block of South 4th Street. The cart had a return address label with an American flag on it. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-6847735.” • “WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Christopher A. Bolton, 36, of Columbia, was charged after a disturbance July 6 at 1460 Manor St., Columbia, police said.” • “COLUMBIA: Vegetable plants were torn out of a garden July 17 in the 600 block of Union Street. Police ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735.”

A post from Columbia news, views & reviews, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017:

Filmmaker returns to hometown to shoot his first feature film – “Zachary Will, a CHS graduate, is returning to Columbia to direct his first feature film, Grandma Werewolf. Zach spent the first 18 years of his life in his hometown, Columbia, before moving out to the big city of Atlanta to make it in the film industry. Since moving, he’s worked on TV series and built a wonderful production team. “I’ve always just loved the look of the small town,” Zach says of Columbia. The film will also film scenes in Kunkletown, Pa, which is near Allentown. The film is about a family that goes to their recently widowed grandmother’s cabin for Thanksgiving. There they find out that their grandmother is actually a werewolf. Without Grandpa around to stop her, the family must put aside their problems, learn magic, and steal a silver sword to subdue the Grandma Werewolf! We expect to film in June-July of 2017 and the film will be released on Thanksgiving 2017. We’re currently raising the remainder of the funds for the project on our Kickstarter. SOURCE: news release

And now that film is a an award winning film. – International New York Film Festival

Want to bring the award winning film to screen in Columbia?

The above is a post at “You know you’re from Columbia, PA if … “