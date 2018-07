Here are a couple articles about lousy leadership that we just have to share.

“THE LONG MARCH – Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc during a briefing in Afghanistan in 2012 – Courtesy of Donald Bolduc”

“We’re Going To Keep Blowing It In Afghanistan Until We Begin To Hold Our Senior Leaders Accountable” – Task & Purpose

Kill everything | “Trump aims to end automatic protections for some species” – Associated Press