17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [police activities; parsley munchers & more] – 7/20/2018

Columbia Police Department’s busy schedule includes:

  • “A dog had been tied to a pole and left there.”
  • Arrests for criminal mischief to automobile • strangulation and simple assault  assault with a dangerous weapon  drug violations  thefts forgery and an additional charge – Columbia Police Department facebook page
  • All the above appear in the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, too. Good communication.

 

shhh

“Shhh … I Make More than My HusbandSpouses Report Earnings Differently When Wives Earn More”US Census Bureau

Expressly for Mr. D | “Warming, not cooling, causes ‘brain freeze'” – Futurity

“No winner in Mega Millions as prize surges to $493 million” – ABC News

When money is no objective | Trump’s parade – CNN

In Rohrerstown | “Louis’ Family Restaurant closes”Lancaster Online

lancaster online screen shot“Screen shot of part of a Lancaster Online article that generated this reader comment: “So, besides posting the wrong investigating police department, writer Lindsey Blest also stated this…..”The woman fell and hit her DEAD on a door jamb”. Great reporting LNP.”

parsley munchersThe critters have returned; this year we planted more parsley just for them. Above is a young ‘un on one leaf and a bigger version on another.

Last year, we posted this:

pirates

We’ve bought into this advice in this gardeningknowhow.com article, “Me, I would just plant a few more parsley, dill or whatever the insects are feeding on. Healthy plants will usually recover from the foliage loss and parsley worms will not sting or bite humans.”

“Simple Strategies to Deal with Garden Pests, Diseases”Penn State Extension

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s