Saturday’s news items [police activities; parsley munchers & more] – 7/20/2018

Columbia Police Department’s busy schedule includes:

“A dog had been tied to a pole and left there.”

Arrests for • criminal mischief to automobile • strangulation and simple assault • assault with a dangerous weapon • drug violations • thefts • forgery and an additional charge – Columbia Police Department facebook page

criminal mischief to automobile strangulation and simple assault assault with a dangerous weapon drug violations thefts forgery and an additional charge – All the above appear in the POLICE LOG in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, too. Good communication.

“Shhh … I Make More than My Husband | Spouses Report Earnings Differently When Wives Earn More” – US Census Bureau

Expressly for Mr. D | “Warming, not cooling, causes ‘brain freeze'” – Futurity

“No winner in Mega Millions as prize surges to $493 million” – ABC News

When money is no objective | Trump’s parade – CNN

In Rohrerstown | “Louis’ Family Restaurant closes” – Lancaster Online

“Screen shot of part of a Lancaster Online article that generated this reader comment: “So, besides posting the wrong investigating police department, writer Lindsey Blest also stated this…..”The woman fell and hit her DEAD on a door jamb”. Great reporting LNP.”

The critters have returned; this year we planted more parsley just for them. Above is a young ‘un on one leaf and a bigger version on another.

Last year, we posted this:

We’ve bought into this advice in this gardeningknowhow.com article, “Me, I would just plant a few more parsley, dill or whatever the insects are feeding on. Healthy plants will usually recover from the foliage loss and parsley worms will not sting or bite humans.”

“Simple Strategies to Deal with Garden Pests, Diseases” – Penn State Extension