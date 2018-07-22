Sunday’s news items, part 1 [newspapers; rain and food inspections] – 7/22/2018

Newspapers are at the top of the stories today. Especially, “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspapers, Columbia news, views & reviews has been fervent and consistent in it’s position about the importance of newspapers. Newspapers are the record of a community. Newspapers are the chronicle of a civilization.

Let’s begin with these articles about newspapers:

An opinion column from LNP – Always Lancaster‘s publisher in which he says, “Newspapers joined many others in failing to see the future of the internet beyond its capacity to help disseminate journalism to a wider audience. Today, the internet has changed the business model of the newspaper business forever.”

in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster that says, “ An interview with the new owner of The Los Angeles Times; in which he talks about why “hipsters will soon want newspapers.”

An article about the huge impact that tariffs will have on newspapers.

Heard this before?“I Never Argue with a Man Who Buys Ink by the Barrel” gives the real story about who coined this phrase. In Columbia news, views & reviews’ first article on March 1, 2011, we said, “’Hold it in your hands’ newspapers are expensive propositions. Printed newspapers require a staff of skilled professionals, sophisticated production and printing resources. It is not an inexpensive venture to be able to buy ‘ink by the barrel.’”

On the third day of Columbia news, views & reviews history of posting news items, we showed gas prices then — on March 3, 2011. Another reminder of what goes up also comes down … and sometimes back up again.

A full week of rain …

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. It’s difficult to have confidence in any establishment that receives this notice on the establishment’s food safety inspection: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility, as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.”

And the recently opened Primanti Bros. got that comment. Yuk.

