17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items, part 1 [newspapers; rain and food inspections] – 7/22/2018

Newspapers are at the top of the stories today.  Especially, “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspapers, Columbia news, views & reviews has been fervent and consistent in it’s position about the importance of newspapers. Newspapers are the record of a community. Newspapers are the chronicle of a civilization.

newspapers impacted

Let’s begin with these articles about newspapers:

Heard this before?“I Never Argue with a Man Who Buys Ink by the Barrel” gives the real story about who coined this phrase. In Columbia news, views & reviews’ first article on March 1, 2011, we said, “’Hold it in your hands’ newspapers are expensive propositions. Printed newspapers require a staff of skilled professionals, sophisticated production and printing resources. It is not an inexpensive venture to be able to buy ‘ink by the barrel.’”

On the third day of Columbia news, views & reviews history of posting news items, we showed gas prices then — on March 3, 2011. Another reminder of what goes up also comes down … and sometimes back up again.

A full week of rain … 

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online. It’s difficult to have confidence in any establishment that receives this notice on the establishment’s food safety inspection: “The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility, as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.”

And the recently opened Primanti Bros. got that comment. Yuk.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s