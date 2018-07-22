Sunday’s news items, part 2 [a hero comes along; Caboobies; online begging & more] – 7/22/2018

Lower Locust Street (LOLO) property trans-action

And then a hero comes along | “Two thumbs up for Tulsi Gabbard. A fight against the war machine, the Neoconservative ideology, and the Zionist movement, is essentially a fight for the survival of the United States and decent Americans.” – Veterans Today

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard | Exactly the kind of person we want to representing us. Her “broad range of real world experience, a storehouse of personal strength, and tested leadership” – is quite a difference from what represents us here in Lancaster County.

Online begging | the new business model

Columbia posts at GoFundMe

Community building | “the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, city council members and community organizations hosted a barbecue Thursday, July 19, 2018.” – Penn Live

Community unraveling | “Disappearing messages, private phones test open records laws” – The Reading Eagle