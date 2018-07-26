17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 3 [color,trail closed, remembering Lee & more] – 7/26/2018

“Marietta Borough closes portion of Susquehanna River Trail due to flood concerns”FOX43-TV

01-2017-JANUARY-V03-WATERCOLOR

Color run | “Color My Dreams 5K To Support Hands Across The Street” – The Merchandiser

There was a heavy rain storm in September 2011 – The above photos appeared in this Columbia news, views & reviews post.

That heavy rain storm was called Tropical Storm Lee.

“State orders companies to plug more than 1,000 abandoned oil, gas wells” State Impact Pennsylvania

“Human billboard of pipeline protest in Annville”The Lebanon Daily News

It could happen | It did in BethlehemPRI.org

housing steering committee

We’re guessing “defunct” because of the extremely dated sitesComing Home to Columbia: The projects of Columbia’s Housing Steering Committee & the Columbia Housing Steering Committee facebook page

