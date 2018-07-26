Thursday’s news items, part 2 [boat launch closed, drones, rainy days & more] – 7/26/2018

Gentrification cometh (and sucketh) | first-time “en plein air” event – why could it not just be an outdoor art exhibit?

Court smacks nuns | “Court strikes blow to nuns’ pipeline fight” – TheState

Hey, this is Lancaster County | NO “new protections for “sexual orientation” and “gender identity or expression” – Lancaster Online

It’s what best friends do | “Dogs’ sensitive noses may be the key to early detection of lung cancer” – The Conversation

Whether or not Columbia’s using spy drones, “the future of drones is flying ahead” – WikiTribune

The spy devices are getting smaller and more sophisticated.

And this is what happens when Congress rolls over to banks | “Worley & Obetz’s financial wreckage: $60M more in liabilities than assets” – Lancster Online

Criminal Mischief | “On July 22, 2018 at approximately 2:16 am the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 200 Block of South 5th Street for Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival of the officer the victim explained that between 2:00am – 2:10am someone threw a rock through his front window which knocked the TV off the stand and caused it to break. The original cost of the TV was $1,600-$1,700 and the cost of the window is unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.” – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page

Had a chat with someone at last night’s meeting about rainy days in September. Looks like our memory is incorrect, this chart in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster about rainest days shows September has been a rainy month.

Here’s Millersville University’s month-to-date weather information.