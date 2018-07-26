Thursday’s news items [PPP, ADA, “scenes seen at The River, shrinking news outlets & more] – 7/26/2018Thurs

“Dogs bust through boundaries to comfort their people” – Futurity

“Yelp, but for cops: We already rate restaurants, professors and Uber drivers. Now comes the opportunity to rate your local police department, thanks to a startup called Elucd. Simone Weichselbaum covered the company, which has partnered with the New York Police Department, for The Marshall Project. She explained to us how it works: “They use this technology to ping cell phones the same way pop-up ads appear in gaming apps like Candy Crush. And up pops a survey! And you fill out the survey — it’s usually 10 questions long — and the goal of the survey is to ascertain your opinion on local policing.” So far, the service is only available in New York, but according to Weichselbaum, “once you have the NYPD behind you in policing in this country, you’re good to go.” – MarketPlace

“Journalism and democracy are names for the same thing” but … | “Investigative and local reporting in decline in U.S.” – WikiTribune

“The corporate media era is ending. | Do we care enough about our country to figure out what is next?“ – Medium

“I think all news is local. There’s not a single story where there isn’t a local effect. Not having the people to log those effects or dig deeper into the effects—that is a loss.” – Comment from this article about the bloodletting at New York’s Daily News.

Gimme’ that old time religion with robber barons and monopolies! | “Trump criticizes FCC for moving to block Sinclair-Tribune merger” – The Washington Post

What a “effed-up” plan!?! Impose tariffs, build corporate welfare | “$12 Billion in Relief to Farmers Hurt by Trade War” – Route Fifty

“stock market scam?” | Maybe? – Veterans Today

But who is Veterans Today? |This Website says it is run by alarmist conspiracists– realorsatire.com

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act | The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places that are open to the general public. The purpose of the law is to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. The ADA gives civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities similar to those provided to individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion. It guarantees equal opportunity for individuals with disabilities in public accommodations, employment, transportation, state and local government services, and telecommunications. – Read more about the Americans with Disabilities Act here

Columbia has a significantly higher percentage of persons under age 65 with a disability than Lancaster County. Disability is unpredictable and can happen to anyone at any age at any time. Whether older adults have disabilities or not, they benefit from accessible features and customer service practices in stores, museums, restaurants, printed publications, and online shopping, among others.

“Cirque Italia is now presenting: “PARANORMAL CIRQUE!” | This brand NEW 3rd UNIT (AKA Black Unit) IS HERE IN LANCASTER, PA from August 16-19!!! Click here to download this news release. Paranormal Cirque