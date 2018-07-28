“Scenes seen” in the area designated as River Park Phase III on Saturday

For those who’ve not ventured into the area designated as River Park Phase III, here’s a really rudimentary effort to show the area beyond The Bridge on Route 462.

For perspective, we’ve aligned a sketch of one of the concepts with a Bing Maps aerial. Then we’ve roughly placed photos from today pointing to the approximate site on the concept map.

From the Norfolk Southern gate to the access point at River Park is just about 300 paces. Using a measured gait of 2.5 feet per step, we “guestimate” the the distance to be around 250 yards.