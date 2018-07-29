Sunday’s news items, part 2 [paywalls, bobbleheadedness, new species & more] – 7/29/2018

Joining some other newspapers across the US, Lancaster Online now charges for news access. In this opinion column, publisher Robert Krasne announces:

“We will, however, begin charging for our journalism regardless of how you get it. The reporting from our newsroom requires journalists to write, review and disseminate. Just as people pay for subscriptions to our printed product, you will be asked to pay for our journalism distributed in digital form.

“Our print subscribers will be able to access our suite of digital products, including our website, digital replica edition and electronic newsletters as an additional value.

“Those who do not subscribe to our printed newspapers will be asked either to subscribe to our newspaper or purchase a digital subscription that will provide them with access to all of LNP and LancasterOnline’s digital products.

“By making this change, we are taking steps to make sure that we will be a vibrant and vital source of news and information to Lancaster County for decades to come.”